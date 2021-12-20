Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TRUP opened at $129.04 on Monday. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $335,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $25,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,872 shares of company stock worth $5,254,562 over the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 22.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,259,000 after acquiring an additional 132,941 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 19.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 456,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,524,000 after buying an additional 74,940 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

