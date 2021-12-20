Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.23%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

