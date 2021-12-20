Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Update

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TCDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $428.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $81,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $758,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,191. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tricida by 24.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 270.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 21.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 81.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,814,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

