Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Receives $29.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Thursday.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. 1,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.