TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Up 32.8% in November

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the November 15th total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNAZ. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,798,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAZ opened at $2.58 on Monday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.