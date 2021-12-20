Traders Buy High Volume of Bloom Energy Put Options (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 11,529 put options on the company. This is an increase of 121% compared to the typical volume of 5,221 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,420. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 97,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.87.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

