Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Down 21.0% in November

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 440,300 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 557,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 75.3% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 123,700 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,483,000 after acquiring an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 193.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSEM opened at $36.52 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $39.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSEM. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

