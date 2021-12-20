Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) vs. Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Head-To-Head Review

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Toray Industries and Ecoark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toray Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Toray Industries has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Toray Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toray Industries and Ecoark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toray Industries $17.77 billion 0.56 $431.98 million N/A N/A Ecoark $15.56 million 4.71 -$20.89 million ($0.54) -5.15

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ecoark.

Profitability

This table compares Toray Industries and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A Ecoark -52.21% -54.24% -28.34%

Summary

Toray Industries beats Ecoark on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc. is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others. The Fibers and Textiles segment involves the production and sale of nylon, polyester, acrylic fiber and textile products, and synthetic suede. The Functional Chemicals segment handles the production and sale of nylon and ABS resins, polyester and polypropylene films, and raw materials for synthetic fibers and fine chemicals. The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment provides the production and sale of carbon fibers and advanced composite materials. The Environment & Engineering segment involves construction and plant engineering services, including the manufacturing of industrial equipment, machinery, and environmental equipment. The Life Science segment deals with the production and sale of pharmaceutical and medical products. The Others segment includes analysis, survey, research and in

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

