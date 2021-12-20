TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TopBuild by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE:BLD opened at $257.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $178.03 and a 52-week high of $284.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLD. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.