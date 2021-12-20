Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) versus Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Financial Comparison

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -328.67% -102.72% -70.99% Vericel 0.14% 0.15% 0.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Vericel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vericel 0 1 4 0 2.80

Titan Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 873.45%. Vericel has a consensus price target of $57.40, suggesting a potential upside of 40.62%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vericel.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Vericel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $4.84 million 2.31 -$18.24 million N/A N/A Vericel $124.18 million 15.39 $3.04 million ($0.01) -4,082.00

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Vericel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vericel beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R. Bucalo in February 7, 1992 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee. The Epicel portfolio provide skin replacement for patients who have deep dermal or full thickness burns. The company was founded on March 24, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

