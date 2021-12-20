Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,400 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 343,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after purchasing an additional 129,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 30,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 92,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN opened at $31.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $720.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.63. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

