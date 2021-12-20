Tim Edwards Acquires 104,096 Shares of Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Stock

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) insider Tim Edwards acquired 104,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £34,351.68 ($45,396.70).
Schroder UK Public Private Trust stock opened at GBX 33.45 ($0.44) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.63. The stock has a market cap of £303.94 million and a P/E ratio of -6.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. Schroder UK Public Private Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 26.35 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 39.95 ($0.53).
