Tim Edwards Acquires 104,096 Shares of Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Stock

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) insider Tim Edwards acquired 104,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £34,351.68 ($45,396.70).

Schroder UK Public Private Trust stock opened at GBX 33.45 ($0.44) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.63. The stock has a market cap of £303.94 million and a P/E ratio of -6.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. Schroder UK Public Private Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 26.35 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 39.95 ($0.53).

About Schroder UK Public Private Trust

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

