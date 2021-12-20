Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBCPU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $113,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter worth $135,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth $150,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Monday. 766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

