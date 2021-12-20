Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.62 Billion

Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will post sales of $8.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.69 billion and the lowest is $8.57 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $10.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $37.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.08 billion to $37.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.32 billion to $41.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,850,342,000 after purchasing an additional 318,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,505,340,000 after acquiring an additional 114,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,282,543,000 after purchasing an additional 185,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,526,249,000 after purchasing an additional 119,371 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $10.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $651.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,905. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $666.65. The firm has a market cap of $256.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $624.50 and a 200 day moving average of $566.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

