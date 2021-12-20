The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,630 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $148.76 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

