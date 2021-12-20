The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $158.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.12 and a 1 year high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

