The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 283,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,389 shares of company stock worth $32,172,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $89.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.88, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.