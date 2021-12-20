The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 84,359 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 365.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 300,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 61,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $72.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

