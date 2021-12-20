The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.61.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $197.24 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

