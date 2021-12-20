The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of KR opened at $44.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

