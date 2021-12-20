The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after purchasing an additional 875,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.12 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

