The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KHC opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

