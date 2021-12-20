The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in November

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NYSE KF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784. The Korea Fund has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $2.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from The Korea Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.53.
About The Korea Fund
The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.
