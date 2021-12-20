The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in November

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE KF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784. The Korea Fund has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $2.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from The Korea Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KF. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Korea Fund by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in The Korea Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Korea Fund by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Korea Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Korea Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

