The Graph (GRT) Price Tops $0.60

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $2.84 billion and $193.41 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006672 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.