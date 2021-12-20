The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €122.70 ($137.87).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €128.90 ($144.83) on Friday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($82.56). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €122.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €120.16.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

