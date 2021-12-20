The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €75.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.10) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.47 ($72.44).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €56.17 ($63.11) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.06. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($77.72).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

