The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 29,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get GAP alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in GAP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in GAP by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GAP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after buying an additional 32,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in GAP by 74.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,047,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 447,438 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.56. 462,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,016,577. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.74. GAP has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.