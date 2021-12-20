The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 8,790,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of CG traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.53. 120,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
Recommended Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.