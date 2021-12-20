The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 8,790,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of CG traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.53. 120,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

