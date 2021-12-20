The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $7.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.26.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

BNS stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $461,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 339.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 97.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 160,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 79,105 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

