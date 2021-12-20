The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce sales of $3.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $16.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $57.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

