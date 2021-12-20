The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 10,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AES in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in AES in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 329,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,842. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AES has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

