TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.14

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.67%.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 113,476 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,383,000 after acquiring an additional 97,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

