Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.17.

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXRH traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.77. 13,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,439. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

