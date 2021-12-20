Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,240,000 after buying an additional 173,302 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $70.69 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.