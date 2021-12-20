Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.74 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 69.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $183.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

