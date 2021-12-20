Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in State Street by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 5.7% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in State Street by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

NYSE:STT opened at $91.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.58%.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

