Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.47.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

