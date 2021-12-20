Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184,045 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 33.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in First American Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 72,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First American Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $74.99 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $78.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.