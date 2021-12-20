Tether Gold (XAUT) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,798.79 or 0.03939277 BTC on major exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $189.86 million and $1.05 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006696 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

