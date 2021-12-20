Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Up 25.1% in November

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 665,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSCDY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Tesco alerts:

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $11.46 on Monday. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.