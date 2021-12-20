Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85.

TSCDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TSCDY stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

