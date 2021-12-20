Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives $167.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCEHY. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tencent from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. KGI Securities began coverage on Tencent in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tencent in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tencent alerts:

TCEHY opened at $56.24 on Friday. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $540.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tencent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.