Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

TEI traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.01. 340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,638. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

