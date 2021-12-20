TEMCO (TEMCO) Achieves Market Cap of $25.59 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, TEMCO has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. TEMCO has a total market cap of $25.59 million and $4.98 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00051275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.13 or 0.08240064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,253.89 or 0.99979426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00074419 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.