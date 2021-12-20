Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TKAGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:TKAGY opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27. Telekom Austria has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telekom Austria will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

