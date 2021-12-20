TD Securities Raises Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$20.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CF opened at C$15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$10.01 and a one year high of C$16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.20.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$475.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.70 million. Analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.59%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

