TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,254,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 474,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 463,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 449,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after buying an additional 334,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,094 shares during the period.

Shares of VSGX opened at $60.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $65.88.

