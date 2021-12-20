TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 114 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 41.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

NYSE PWR opened at $108.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

