TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $82,000 in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $86.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

