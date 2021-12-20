TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 456.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $170.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.31 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

